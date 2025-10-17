Mediterranean Pact: the EU’s bid to redefine its Southern strategy

The EU Commission’a initiative, lauched on Thursday, covering ten countries from Morocco to Syria, focuses on economic and technological cooperation projects in key sectors — energy, water, agriculture, digitalisation, AI, education, and border management — promoting a “Common Mediterranean Space” built on co-creation and shared responsibility.
Why it matters: The Mediterranean Act represents an attempt at a policy reset after years of fragmented approaches. The renewed attention to the “Southern Front” reflects political momentum led by coastal EU members — notably Italy.
- Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently urged greater focus on the Union’s southern flank during the European Council meeting.
- Brussels is adopting a language of equality and partnership, echoing the principles behind Italy’s Mattei Plan for Africa.
- Yet the decision to downplay democratic conditionality raises questions. Critics warn it could reproduce the logic of the 1995 Barcelona Process — strong intergovernmental cooperation, but limited benefits for the people.
The experts’ take: Anthony Dworkin, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, argues that “Europe’s goals of stability and development, as well as a reduction in migration, depend on a better deal for the region’s people.”
- In his policy brief, “The Power of the Possible: A step-by-step approach to strengthen human rights in the Middle East“ (October 15, 2025), Dworkin outlines a progressive, complex strategy to move the Middle East towards Europe’s values with its real impact.
- “The EU’s new Pact for the Mediterranean is meant to signal a new start for Europe and its commitment to work with the countries of the southern Mediterranean in a practical way on projects of shared interest,” Dworkin says.
Yes, but… He cautions, “The current protests in Morocco show that the region’s people are struggling with poor governance, a lack of opportunity, and a broken social contract.”
- For him, “Europe can still help make a difference in boosting economic and social rights across the region – but it must look beyond short-term cooperation to act on a wider vision of social change.”
Between the lines: Dworkin stresses that “to help the economic and social development of the Middle East and North Africa, the Pact must signal a new effort to target European cooperation in areas that empower people – including challenging the vested interests that choke off opportunity.”
The big picture: The Pact for the Mediterranean also has a geopolitical dimension: the EU seeks to balance China’s and Russia’s growing influence and reaffirm its relevance in the southern neighbourhood through sustainable development, digital transformation, and the security of energy routes.
- From Rome’s perspective, the success of the plan will depend on Europe’s ability to translate the rhetoric of partnership into tangible impact on people’s lives